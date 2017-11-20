We break down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by the numbers

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird.… It’s a plane.… It’s Macy’s giant helium balloons! Before cramming your piehole with turkey and stuffing, join 3.5 million spectators and watch the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Whether you plan to be on the sidelines (wake up early to stake out a good spot!) or one of the 50 million folks tuning in from home, this year’s holiday blowout will be one for the books. To get you pumped, we broke down the parade by the (not inflated) numbers.

2.5 miles. The parade route spans from 77th Street and Central Park West to 34th Street in Herald Square.

8,000-plus participants including Macy’s employees, celebrities (we see you, 98 Degrees) clowns, dancers, cheerleaders and more.

12 marching bands encompassing 2,585 members.

4 new character balloons. Newbies such as Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen will make their debut.

4 killer Broadway Performances. Expect to see stars of the stage sing and dance popular numbers from hit musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen, Anastasia, Once on This Island and SpongeBob SquarePants.

77-feet is the length of the longest balloon (the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger).

26 floats, featuring new creations such as Parade Day Mischief by Sour Patch Kids and Shimmer and Shine by Nickelodeon.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 77th St and Central Park West on Thu 23 at 9am; free.