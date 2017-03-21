We’re obsessed with the nail art offered at this new mani/coffee/massage joint

A new coffee shop/nail salon/massage boutique (the first of its kind) officially opened in the Lower East Side today, and it's pretty chill.

In fact, the spot is appropriately named Chillhouse (149 Essex Street), and it's quickly becoming our favorite pamper and self-love spot in the city. This downtown haven is the brainchild of Taste of Style founder Cyndi Ramirez and the team behind The Garret. The twosome have created one of the most aesthetically beautiful relaxation hubs where you can handle all your most pressing self-care needs.

We already shared a bit of information regarding the spa and coffee shop, but we just received images of the wicked-cool nail art offerings, and we just had to share them. The 10-seat mani bar offers avant-garde looks by Eda Midori of Lady Fancy Nails, who uses non-toxic brands such as Smith & Cult, Jin Soon and LVX. Prices start at $15 for a quick-fix manicure and go up to $42 for gel. (Check out the nail menu here.)

Most importantly, take a look at the stunning nail art you can get at Chillhouse below!