Where to find $1 beer every day of the week

Whether you're looking to get soused on Sunday or mellow-out on Monday, here's where to find the cheapest beers in town. Because if you've got $1 in your pocket and you time it right, you can find a beer in the city any day of the week—just don't forget to save some bills for tipping!

Monday

Start the week off in the West Village at Off the Wagon, where drafts will set you back only a buck from 8pm to close, and pitches clock in at a wallet-friendly $8.

Off the Wagon, 109 MacDougal St, 212-533-4487

Tuesday

Who knew AA puns would be the key to finding rock bottom–priced suds? Tuesday's deal can be found an another unfortunately named frat bar, the East Village's 13th Step, where mugs are just $1 from 8pm to close.

The 13th Step, 149 Second Ave, 212-228-8020

Wednesday

One of the week's best deals is Turtle Bay's weekly Wednesday promo, when all domestic drafts cost just a buck from 5 pm to 1am—all the better for washing down their 50-cent wings.

Turtle Bay, 987 Second Ave, 212-223-4224

Thursday

You needn't leave Second Avenue to make it to Thursday's dollar-beer deal at Midtown Mexican joint Calico Jack's Cantina. From 10pm onward, beers are just a buck—thanks to customer demand for the deal's comeback.

Calico Jack's Cantina, 800 Second Ave, 212-557-4300

Friday

Calling all jocks: Start your weekend at East Village sports bar the Village Pourhouse, which offers a power hour every night with $1 Bud Light drafts from 10pm to 11pm.

Village Pourhouse, 64 Third Ave, 212-979-2337

Saturday

Wear your Mets regalia if you're heading to Lion's Head Tavern in Morningside Heights, which boasts $1 Bud and Bud Light drafts on Saturdays from noon to 6pm alongside its usual menu of wings, burgers, tots and more.

Lion's Head Tavern, 995 Amsterdam Ave, 212-866-1030

Sunday

The Old Faithful of beer deals can be found in South Williamsburg, where metal bar Duff's serves up $1 PBR cans seven days a week during their 6pm-9pm happy hour. Cheers!

Duff's, 168 Marcy Ave, 718-599-2092