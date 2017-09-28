Where to get free java for National Coffee Day in NYC

Whenever a national food day comes around, you better believe we're looking out for the free treats. For National Coffee Day, we've rounded up all the places in NYC where you can find complimentary pick-me-up cups tomorrow.

7-Eleven: So it may not be the most gourmet option, but it will probably be the one closest to you if you want a free hot cup (of any size) and you're a 7Rewards member. Various locations

Pourt: This East Village spot is giving away a free small cup of Intelligentsia coffee with no strings attached. 35 Cooper Sq

Le Petit Parisien: Get a complimentary coffee with the purchase of any pastry or sandwich in either the Midtown East (249 E 53rd St) or East Village (32 E 7th St) location.

Trademark Taste + Grind: Take advantage of the recent summery weather with a dollop of the cold brew soft serve topped with mocha crumbles. 38 W 36th St

Num Pang Kitchen: Get Cambodian iced coffee completely gratis if you download and show your mobile app to the cashier at this southeast Asian restaurant. Various locations

Atwood Kitchen & Bar Room: Starting at 4pm tomorrow, the all-American restaurant will be serving coffee for that late-afternoon dip. 986 Second Ave