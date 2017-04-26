Why is doing laundry in New York always awful?

A famous gossip columnist once told me he knew he’d made it in New York the day he bought an apartment with a washer and dryer. If you’re one of those insufferable New Yorkers who has a washing machine in your apartment—stop reading now. We hate those people, right? That’s because everybody knows doing laundry in the city is a hellish experience, every time. Our collective avoidance of laundry day is why so many of us go to work in clothes that are “clean” (we already wore this shirt one-and-a-half times, hope no one notices!) or pair an evening gown with a hoodie and call it an outfit (it’s all we have left in the closet).
I’d kill for the luxury of having in-building laundry amenities, which usually means scrounging for loose quarters before schlepping your giant bag down to a dank basement that the super might lock while your wet clothes are still in the wash, giving them that mildew-fresh scent hours later.
For those of us without even that, it’s all about finding your spot. Every laundromat has its quirks. Maybe yours is conveniently located next to a bar. Or maybe it has one broken TV that only plays staticky foreign music videos. Fortunately my laundromat is right across the street from my place, which would be great if last wash weren’t 10 minutes before I get home from work. But what makes my place special is the fact that it has twice the number of washers as dryers, turning Sunday afternoon laundry runs into a hand-to-hand contact sport on my block.
Still, New Yorkers are luckier than most. Here everything is possible for a price: You can always throw in the towel—literally—and use a drop-off service.
I feel compelled to offer my personal laundry horror story. As it is something I talk about A LOT.
I have no in unit washer/dryer. There is one IN BUILDING, but it has NEVER been able to pass inspection and has been locked up for years. But it really is for the better because it is the size of an office waste paper basket and cost $6 in quarters.
My laundry is usually too large to carry all in one trip. The nearest laundromat is 3 blocks away. It is small, dank, and has no seating to wait for your wash. There is a Clean Rite 5 blocks away. This is a nice place to do laundry. But carrying over 20lbs of laundry 5 blocks and up and down two flights of stairs (two trips) is NOT A PICNIC! Bringing my granny cart is an option, but really it makes taking it up and down the stairs far worse, not worth it.
I’ve looked into pick-up/drop off services but the affordable ones usually have a 4 hour window to wait for pick-up and drop-off and that just doesn’t make sense when I could do the laundry myself in that time frame. And the ones with smaller windows are prohibitively expensive.
What i have settled on is dropping off half the laundry at the closer laundromat. And then doing the other half myself at the further laundromat. This is by far the least annoying system I have found. And it is still pretty freaking annoying!