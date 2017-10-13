  • Blog
You can now order food delivery through Facebook

By Clayton Guse Posted: Friday October 13 2017, 10:33am

Photograph: Erica Gannett

You have one more reason to never cook again. 

On Friday, Facebook announced that it is rolling out a new food delivery option on its platform. The social media giant's new means of feeding the masses aggregates restaurants from a variety of delivery services like Seamless and EatStreet, and organizes them into a single interface. Facebook didn't create a new website—they're simply leveraging the data available on the bulk of the delivery services available across the country.  

To use the service, users can head to the “Explore” tab on Facebook's desktop or mobile app and select the “Order Food” option. There, Facebook will list off nearby restaurants that offer delivery or pickup, and users can pick their place of choice and order from there.

Did we need Facebook to help justify our addiction to delivery? Probably not. Are we mad that they did? Not at all.

Staff writer
By Clayton Guse 326 Posts

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

