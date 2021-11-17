New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
gertie
Photograph: Courtesy Jake Lindeman

The 13 best takeout and delivery restaurants in NYC

New York’s best takeout and delivery restaurants allow you to feast on the city’s best grub without leaving your couch.

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by Abbe Baker &
Bao Ong
Advertising

Last year we saw a lot—a lot—of takeout, and luckily for us New Yorkers, our restaurants know how to do it right. When the going gets tough and the work week gets tougher, turning to one of your favorite neighborhood establishments for a tuna hand roll or a top-rate New York slice is so easy you don’t have to interrupt your Netflix binge. And if there was anything remotely good to come out of all that was 2020, it was that our trove of top restaurants offered knockout delivery services. Here are some of the very best. (And as a reminder, while there are plenty of delivery platforms out there, if you can order directly from a restaurant, it helps their bottom line. Don't forget to tip well!)

RECOMMENDED: Find more of the best restaurants in NYC

Best takeout and delivery restaurants in NYC

Golden Diner
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

1. Golden Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Two Bridges

Sam Yoo’s take pan-Asian take on brunch staples made his restaurant one of the biggest hits we reviewed in 2019. Order brunch favorites such as the Honey Butter Pancakes, the Monte Cristo French Toast or the Thai Tea Tres Leches Cake. The menu is full of other hits you won't want to miss like the Lemongrass Avocado Toast or the Vegan Nachos.

Read more
Order delivery
Thai Diner
ALEX MUCCILLI

2. Thai Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Nolita

Though one-Michelin-starred Uncle Boons sadly closed during the pandemic, its sister spin-off proudly lives on. Chef-owners Ann Redding and Matt Danzer are keeping the meals wallet-friendly, too. Snacks here include Mieng Kum Betel Wraps and Shrimp Paste Pork Riblets while House Specialties include Hoi (Mussels) Frites and their crave-worthy Khao Soi.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising

4. Fat Choy

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fat Choy NYC (@fatchoynyc)

At this counter-service "kind of Chinese" spot on the Lower East Side, Justin Lee and Jared Moeller sling small plates with big flavors for pick-up, delivery or takeout: Fried nuggets of Salt and Pepper Cauliflower shot with vibrant shallot sauce; mushroom-tofu ragù loaded Sloppy Joe-style onto sesame pancakes with crisp Chinese slaw. The fact that nothing here will cost you more than a Hamilton? Even more delicious. 

Advertising
The Arepa Lady
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

5. The Arepa Lady

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Jackson Heights
  • price 1 of 4

What began as a modest cart is now upgraded to a sit-down restaurant specializing in arepas and other Colombian bites in Jackson Heights. The kitchen is run by Maria Piedad Cano and her family. Order for some of the best South American corn cakes found in New York.

Read more
Order delivery
Gertie
Photograph: Courtesy Jake Lindeman

6. Gertie

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Williamsburg

Inspired by Los Angeles all-day cafes like Gjelina and Sqirl, Gertie serves up dishes we crave like egg 'n cheese on a housemade English muffin for breakfast or a Recession Special with two all-beef hot dogs paired with a draft cocktail and chips for just $20.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising

7. Sofreh

  • Restaurants
  • Persian
  • Prospect Heights
  • price 2 of 4
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S O F R E H (@sofreh_brooklyn) on

Sofreh is authentically Persian yet inherently Brooklyn. The menu is a culinary crash course in Persian cuisine, highlighting many classic (but perhaps unfamiliar) techniques and ingredients. Dishes like the grilled eggplant with caramelized onions, yogurt and walnuts creates a rich, smoky paste that’s perfect for scooping up with the airy house bread—and perfect for enjoying at home.

 

Read more
Book online
Rezdôra
Photography: Kathryn Sheldon

8. Rezdôra

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Flatiron

Stefano Secchi knows Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region like few NYC chefs: He cooked at three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana, rated the world’s top restaurant last year. At Rezdôra, he offers up an impressive array of pastas that are now available for pick-up and delivery, using quality cheeses and seasonal ingredients from farmers’ markets.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Los Tacos No.1
Photograph: Filip Wolak

9. Los Tacos No.1

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Chelsea
  • price 1 of 4

Three transplants from California and Tijuana, Mexico dole out casual, authentic South of the Border eats (grilled cactus tacos, carne asada quesadillas) and homemade aguas frescas (horchata, tamarind) at this taco chain, which is offering takeout and delivery from its Chelsea Market, Grand Central, Times Square, and Tribeca outposts. 

Read more
Order delivery
Oasis
Photograph: Time Out / Ali Garber

10. Oasis

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

Oasis continues to have some of the best Palestinian food with plentiful portion sizes. We always opt for the platter, which arrives with a selection of pickled veggies, white sauce, red sauce, five green falafel balls and more pita than you’ll know what to do with.

Read more
Advertising
Miss Ada

11. Miss Ada

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Fort Greene
  • price 3 of 4

Tomer Blechman’s darling Miss Ada in Fort Greene serves up some of the most delectable Mediterranean fare in the city. A play on the word “misada,” Hebrew for “restaurant,” diners can opt for small plates like Sweet Potato Hummus and Crispy Cauliflower, as well as a variety of skewers, Hanger Steak and a Half Brick Chicken.

Read more
Order delivery
Pig Heaven

12. Pig Heaven

  • Restaurants
  • Taiwanese
  • Upper East Side
  • price 1 of 4

Pork is the name of the game at this Tawainese establishment on the Upper East Side, so diners order accordingly — you’ve been warned. Signature dishes include BBQ Spare Ribs, Twice-Cooked Pork and Peking Duck. A variety of dim sum including an array of dumplings, pork buns and spring rolls are also on offer. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Shukette
Kyle Nunez

13. Shukette

  • Restaurants
  • Chelsea

Standout Middle Eastern fare can be had at Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja’s new sister restaurant to her very popular Shuka in Soho. Here the menu is broken down into aptly-named sections including “When You Dip, I Dip, We Rip” (think Labneh and Zucchini Ganoush) as well as “The Shuk”—the charcoal grill—a focal point of the restaurant.

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation

PAID INCLUSIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS

Il Piccolo Ristoro
Il Piccolo Ristoro

Il Piccolo Ristoro

Found under the high-line in Chelsea, this quaint little Italian restaurant serves ace traditional fare. With piadina, salads, paninis, pasta and more on the menu, it's sure to have one of your Italian favourites. What's more, they are still taking orders for delivery.

Paid content

Read more
Order now
Paid content
Kaikagetsu NYC
Kaikagetsu NYC

Kaikagetsu NYC

This stylish Japanese fine-dining spot is found on the Lower East Side, taking influence from the Hida region, you're in for some succulent Hida beef should you choose it (you should). At the moment, you can get delicious-sounding bento boxes but be sure to call them as there is no online delivery option.

Paid content

Read more
Order delivery
Paid content
Advertising
Jungle Cafe
Jungle Cafe

Jungle Cafe

Brooklyn’s Jungle Cafe specialises in vegan cuisine, using high-quality ingredients to create a variety of plant-based plates. On the menu, you can expect to find loads of your favourite dishes – think burgers, burritos, tacos and salads – as well as some unique options like cashew mac ’n‘ cheese. Sounds delish.

Paid content

Read more
Order delivery
Paid content
Pure Ktchn
Pure Ktchn

Pure Ktchn

If you’re currently on a health kick but missing those takeaway dinners, Pure Ktchn is answering your prayers. Their mantra is ’eat pure nutritious whole food‘, so nothing they make is fried, there's no added sugar or soy, just simple ingredients. We feel healthier just looking at the menu.

Paid content

Read more
Order delivery
Paid content
Advertising
Ponyboy
Ponyboy

Ponyboy

Primarily known for being a neighbourhood party hotspot, Ponyboy also has an Omakase counter, where you'd normally find a chef waiting to blow your culinary mind. Sadly, that's not possible in the current circumstances, but what Ponyboy is offering is a range of delicious-sounding takeaway Mexican meals. Someone grab some napkins, it's taco time.

Paid content

Read more
Order delivery
Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen
Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen

Ben's Deli has two locations in NYC, so there’s a good chance that you're within delivery-range. For more than 44 years these delis have been creating classic deli dishes and European comfort food, we're talking knishes, homemade soup, hot pastrami, chopped liver and more. If that sounds like it's up your street, you can now order for both collection and delivery.

Paid content

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Soothr
Soothr

Soothr

After growing up in different parts of Thailand, a bunch of friends came together to create Soothr, a place where people can try the delicious Thai recipes they grew up eating. So, if you’re looking for some good-for-the-soul family cooking, look no further. 

Paid content

Read more
Order delivery
Gentleman Farmer Fort Greene
Gentleman Farmer Fort Greene

Gentleman Farmer Fort Greene

Normally you’d head to Gentleman Farmer for a candlelit dinner amongst romantic surroundings. Sadly, you’ll have to set the mood yourself for now, but you can still enjoy the range of high-end French fare from the comfort of your couch. That’s right, Gentleman Farmer is now available for pickup and delivery.

Paid content

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Time In

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.