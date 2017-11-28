You can now register for the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

What are you doing New Year’s Day?

If you're brave enough, you can take a frigid dip in the Atlantic during the 114th New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge at Coney Island.

The annual event (held on January 1) is free to attend, but individuals or groups who plan to take the plunge must register in advance. (FYI, you can register day of). But the registration fee (minimum of $25) for the icy swim does go toward a great cause, especially if you love Coney Island.

The funds will be used to help the local community, with money going towards establishments like the New York Aquarium, the Alliance for Coney Island and other art and history organizations in the neighborhood. For more details on how to sign up and register, go here.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.