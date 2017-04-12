You can party in car-free streets across the city this summer

Pedestrians are taking back New York City's streets this summer.

On Earth Day, cars will be barred from driving on four separate streets in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. This couples with the 30 blocks of Broadway in Manhattan that will be going car-free on the same day, giving New Yorkers a taste of what the city would be like without automobiles.

The Earth Day closures mark the kickoff of the 10th annual Weekend Walks, a citywide initiative that hosts more than 120 days of car-free programming across all five boroughs from April through December. The temporary traffic interruptions give way to community-oriented events like movie nights, performances and food tastings, all in a bizarro universe in which you don't need to worry about being run over by a cab.

You can find the full schedule for Weekend Walks here. If you really want to get on board with a car-free New York, avoid taking an Uber to these events (because, you know, that kind of defeats the purpose).