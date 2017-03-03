You can rent this hidden rooftop cottage overlooking the East Village

In case you didn’t notice the teeny building on top of another building in the East Village, yes, that's a hidden rooftop cottage—and it can now be yours to rent for $19,000 a month.

You can spy the cottage at 203 East 13th Street above the Kiehl’s on Third Avenue in the East Village. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with four fireplaces and two private gardens. One of the bedrooms opens directly onto the roof, which has stunning views of the Empire State Building. There’s also exposed brick, because of course there is.

It’s not the only rooftop cabin in the city, and if you can’t afford either of those, all you really need is a night at the best rooftop bars in the city to drink away your rent worries.