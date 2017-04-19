You can ride a Citi Bike for free on Saturday

Celebrate Earth Day this weekend by making your mode of transportation a bit greener.

Enter your information on Citi Bike’s official site, and on the morning of April 22 you’ll receive a link to redeem your free pass. The Day Pass will let you ride across the city for the rest of the day without spending a dime.

The weather’s supposed to be great on Saturday, so might we suggest a floating bar?

The initiative is part of New York’s citywide Car Free Day which will also close down streets across the five boroughs to automobiles. So you’ll have even more places to bike!

CAR FREE NYC - TV SPOT from Epic Sugar on Vimeo.