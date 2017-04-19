Here are the opening dates for all of NYC’s floating bars this year

As New York City dwellers, sometimes we forget that our home is a maritime wonderland. Sure, the Hudson River isn't crystal blue or lined with white sandy beaches, but come summertime, we still make the best of it by guzzling down drinks on boats or barges along the city's rivers and harbors. Here is what we know so far about this season's boat bar openings:

Grand Banks

This class-act boat docked at Tribeca's Pier 25 reflects the neighborhood it’s in with upmarket cocktails and food, as well as a well-heeled crowd. Opened April 14

North River Lobster Company

When the warm weather comes a callin’, what could be better than a crisp lobster roll and a refreshing pint of beer? Sail around the Hudson during one of the boat bar's four time slots (about two hours each) for only $10. Opened April 14

Frying Pan

The most famous of the boat bars is open for the season and running on limited hours (noon to sunset). It will be in full operational mode starting May 1, with the bar open between 11:30am to midnight. Opened April 8

Willy Wall

That’s the Honorable William Wall, thank you very much. You need a ferry to get to this floating clubhouse (it’s anchored near Ellis Island) and a ticket to climb on board. Many consider this to be an under-the-radar treasure. Open May 12

The Crow’s Nest

Set atop the boat-restaurant the Water Club, which is docked in this East River, the tiny bar is maybe the best bar option if you’re stuck in Murray Hill this summer. Open May 26