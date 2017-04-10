You can sleep over at the American Museum of Natural History this spring

You’ll once again have the opportunity to live out your childhood fantasy of having a slumber party at the American Museum of Natural History on two dates this spring: May 5 and June 30.

The adults-only evenings are exclusively for ages 21 and up. In addition to being able to explore the museum after-hours, guests will also be treated to a champagne reception and live music provided by the 12th Night Jazz Trio in the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Hall.

After a night spent roaming the nearly empty halls of the museum (including the sure-to-be-creepy after-dark Mummies special exhibition) guests can slip into a sleeping bag on a cot underneath the 940-foot-long blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life.

The night will also include a buffet dinner with wine and beer, an evening snack and a light breakfast snack. You can get tickets to the events on the museum’s site. Be sure to act quick, though. Tickets always sell out fast.