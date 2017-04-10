  • Blog
You can sleep over at the American Museum of Natural History this spring

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday April 10 2017, 11:59am

Photograph: Courtesy American Museum of Natural History

You’ll once again have the opportunity to live out your childhood fantasy of having a slumber party at the American Museum of Natural History on two dates this spring: May 5 and June 30. 

The adults-only evenings are exclusively for ages 21 and up. In addition to being able to explore the museum after-hours, guests will also be treated to a champagne reception and live music provided by the 12th Night Jazz Trio in the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Hall. 

After a night spent roaming the nearly empty halls of the museum (including the sure-to-be-creepy after-dark Mummies special exhibition) guests can slip into a sleeping bag on a cot underneath the 940-foot-long blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life.

The night will also include a buffet dinner with wine and beer, an evening snack and a light breakfast snack. You can get tickets to the events on the museum’s site. Be sure to act quick, though. Tickets always sell out fast.

Photograph: Courtesy American Museum of Natural History

 

By Will Pulos 1035 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

