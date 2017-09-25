You can spend a day shoe shopping with Sarah Jessica Parker in NYC

Airbnb is expanding from a website that helps you find cheap places to crash to providing guided tours from locals in your city of choice. And some of those locals just so happen to include big-name celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Ansel Elgort and Michael Strahan.

But the SJP one is the one that has us most excited. I mean, you get to walk around and shop with one of the most iconic fictional New Yorkers herself: Carrie Bradshaw.

The $400 day (all proceeds go to charity) starts off with shopping Parker's shoe line (duh) at Bloomingdales on 59th Street. But instead of taxiing down to the West Village for a cupcake at Magnolia, you'll head to Forty Carrots across the street for some fro-yo because it is in fact 2017. To cap off the night, you'll get a complimentary ticket to the New York City Ballet (it's unclear if SJP is joining you for that part). There are only four spots available, so start booking!