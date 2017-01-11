You guys, it’s going to be 60 degrees tomorrow!

Fret not, over-bundled New Yorker: You’re not the only one that doesn’t know how to dress during this weather roller coaster we’re riding. But tomorrow, we urge you to keep your gloves, galoshes and parka at home. Why? Because it’s going to be 60 effin’ degrees. 60!!!!
Does anyone want to break the news to Spring that she came too early? (Go home Spring, you’re drunk.) But don’t get too excited, you won’t be wearing shorts, sandals and dresses without tights for very long—temperatures are expected to drop to a normal 31 degrees on Saturday.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest