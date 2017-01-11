  • Blog
You guys, it’s going to be 60 degrees tomorrow!

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 2:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/William Cusick

Fret not, over-bundled New Yorker: You’re not the only one that doesn’t know how to dress during this weather roller coaster we’re riding. But tomorrow, we urge you to keep your gloves, galoshes and parka at home. Why? Because it’s going to be 60 effin’ degrees. 60!!!! 

 

 

 

 

Does anyone want to break the news to Spring that she came too early? (Go home Spring, you’re drunk.) But don’t get too excited, you won’t be wearing shorts, sandals and dresses without tights for very long—temperatures are expected to drop to a normal 31 degrees on Saturday. 

 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 676 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

