You have one week left to sign up for spring sports leagues in NYC

It's finally getting warm enough to go outside, and rather than schlepping your winter bag to the gym or staying glued to the couch in a desperate attempt to stay warm, why not make up for both the exercise and socializing time that fell victim to the winter months? Joining a sports league is a great way to make new friends, get some exercise and celebrate your victory with a post-game happy hour. Spots are filling up fast for spring leagues, so pull your jersey out of storage and sign up for your favorite sport today.

Flag Football – Football season may by six months away, but keep your A-game strong by playing on Sundays, Mondays, and Saturdays (if you want to join the pro league). There is also a free pre-season party on March 24 to get you in the zone and meet your teammates (and competitors). Deadline to register: 3/21/17

Basketball - Play in the brand new women’s 3x3, or play coed full court 4x4 and 5x5. Deadline to register: 3/23/17; 3/30/17 for Williamsburg league

Beach Volleyball – Mondays, downtown Manhattan. Play 6x6 at Pier 25, followed by a happy hour at Reade Street pub. Deadline to register: 3/23/17

Dodgeball – Let out your workload stress by tossing a few balls at fellow New Yorkers on weeknights, or compete in two different tournaments (one casual, one competitive). There's even a blacklight dodgeball with LED blacklights and glowing body paint, if you’ve always felt like your sports could be a little more rave-y. Deadline to register: 3/23/17

Floor Hockey – Ladies, there are still female spots left on a coed 6x6 team playing on Sundays in Roosevelt Island Sports Park, followed by a happy hour at Riverwalk Bar & Grill. Deadline to register: 3/23/17

Kickball –Join one of over 14 leagues in NYC, playing at eight different locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, followed by a mandatory flip cup game each week. Now that’s our kind of mandate. Deadline to register: 3/29/17

Softball – Play coed games on Randall’s Island, Brooklyn and St. Vartan’s. Deadline to register: 3/29/17

Bowling – Make the Dude proud at Bowlmor in Times Square on Thursdays at 9pm. And then celebrate with a White Russian after at the bar, obviously. Deadline to register: 4/06/17

Bocce Ball – Join this newly created team on Wednesdays at Twist & Smash’d in Long Island City for a full night of four-on-four games. Deadline to register: 4/06/17

Soccer – Metro NY Soccer boasts six leagues from three boroughs, virtually every day of the week. Men's and coed teams still accepting registrations. Deadline to register: TBA