You’ll soon be able to get Big Gay Ice Cream at your local bodega

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday March 23 2017, 1:57pm

Photograph: Courtesy Big Gay Ice Cream

You won't have to trek downtown anymore to enjoy some of NYC’s best soft serve.

Big Gay Ice Cream, which began as a single truck in 2009 and then expanded to brick-and-mortar in 2011, is now expanding, well, everywhere.

You can pick up pints of six of their well-known sundaes, like Salty Pimp (vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche, sea salt, chocolate dip), American Globs (vanilla ice cream, sea salt, pretzels, chocolate dip) and even a new flavor with strawberry ice cream, peanut butter swirls and strawberry-filled peanut butter cups, dubbed Lunchbox.

Currently, you can only purchase the packaged treats through Fresh Direct or Amazon. However, the pints are expected to be stocked at local bodegas in the near future.

h/t Gothamist

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 46 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

