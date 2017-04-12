You'll soon be able to get rainbow bagels in Park Slope

New Yorkers don’t seem to be entirely over the “rainbow” just yet.

The rainbow bagel—that multicolored, carb-filled creation launched into infamy by The Bagel Store in Williamsburg—will soon be available in Park Slope. DNAinfo reports that the store’s owner (and rainbow bagel inventor) Scot Rossillo will be opening a store at 69 Fifth Ave this spring. In addition to the famous item, the new store will also feature some of Rossillo’s hybrid creations like the “cragel” (croissant and bagel) and the “pookie” (cookie and pie crust).

Rainbow bagels will still be available at the Bagel Store’s Williamsburg location at 754 Metropolitan Ave until the lease is due to expire in 2019.