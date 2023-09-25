New York
  • Comedy
A portrait of Alexa, with a holographic look.
Photograph: By Bjorn Bolinder (https://www.findthelightphotography.com/)
Time Out says

Fed up with Amazon’s “bastardization” of her name, Alexa Elmy creates a support group for real Alexas to seek healing over the robot that has stolen their identity. This one-woman comedy show follows the weekly meetings of Alexas Anonymous.

“The newfound purpose she finds in running the group gives her a positive outlet for the anguish she is experiencing, however, cracks in Alexa’s charismatic façade quickly begin to appear, hinting at the darker reality she is withholding. The bonding and catharsis become the basis for her twisted unraveling,” the show’s description explains. 

Each meeting focuses on completing a step towards healing, structured after the 12-Steps Program. The play tackles themes of sexism, capitalism, identity and privilege. It takes on yet another mega-conglomerate hell-bent on turning women into objects.

“Alexa, Play” is presented as part of the United Solo Fest in Midtown Manhattan on Halloween night (Tuesday, October 31) because AI is definitely creepy.  

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

