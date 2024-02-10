Drunk Black History

Time Out says

At this hilarious and educational show, comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone lead a booze-fueled lesson in Black history with the help of their friends. The Black History Month edition features guest appearances from Charles McBee, LeClerc Andre and Laneya Wiles. It’s not your ordinary retelling—you’ll hear from “comedians who are skunked out of their mind trying to recap the biography of a historical black figure or event that hasn’t gotten the mainstream love they deserved.”