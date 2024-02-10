New York
Drunk Black History

  • Comedy
  • Caveat, Lower East Side
Drunk Black History
Photograph: courtesy Drunk Black History
At this hilarious and educational show, comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone lead a booze-fueled lesson in Black history with the help of their friends. The Black History Month edition features guest appearances from Charles McBee, LeClerc Andre and Laneya Wiles. It’s not your ordinary retelling—you’ll hear from “comedians who are skunked out of their mind trying to recap the biography of a historical black figure or event that hasn’t gotten the mainstream love they deserved.” 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
www.caveat.nyc/events/drunk-black-history-2-10-2024
Address:
Caveat
21A Clinton St
New York
10002
Cross street:
E Houston St
Contact:
contact@caveat.nyc
Transport:
F to Delancey St
Price:
$20 in advance, $30, and $10 to join via livestream

Dates and times

7:00 PMCaveat $20 in advance, $30, and $10 to join via livestream
