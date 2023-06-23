Time Out says

The Brooklyn Comedy Collective is back with its second annual Fun & Dumb Improv Festival, a four-day summer fest comprised of over 130 improv shows, 500-plus comedians and improvisers, and a dozen workshops by veteran joke tellers. The event will welcome comedy teams and performers such as Gethard & Sagher, Shamilton, Gay by Play, Ladies who Ranch, Baby Wants Candy and more to its three stages across two Williamsburg venues, Eris Evolution (167 Graham Avenue) and the BCC Pig Pen (144 Boerum Street).

In addition to four days of live performances, the festival will feature improv workshops for aspiring comedians in topics ranging from sketch comedy to crowd work to musical improv. All workshops will be held at The BCC Dog House at 137 Montrose Avenue.

"Fun and Dumb was the hit of the summer last year, bringing the comedy community together," says BCC Artistic Director Philip Markle. "We're thrilled this year to have teams joining us all the way from Los Angeles and Europe - as well as the other NYC comedy theaters - and featuring up-and-coming performers from our community alongside legends like Chris Gethard and Tami Sagher. We want to celebrate the silly, goofy side of make-em-ups, hence the name 'Fun and Dumb.”

Day-passes to the festival are $25 and weekend passes are $45. You can partake in one of the FAD improv workshops for $40.