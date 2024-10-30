Immigrant Jam

German-American actress and comedian Lucie Pohl invites comics born near and far to perform their best immigration-inspired stand-up, storytelling and sketch comedy.

The Friday, November 1 show at Caveat will celebrate Dia De Los Muertos and cure your post-Halloween hangover with comics Sureni Wareesekera, Sarah Tollemache, Peter Wong, Jilberto Soto, and Farooq Hussain, and more plus prizes and games. Comedians represent Sri Lanka, Mexico, South Africa, Pakistan, China, India, Romania, Germany and more. This month's show raises money for New Women New Yorkers.