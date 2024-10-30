Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Three people on stage as part of Immigrant Jam.
Photograph: Courtesy of Lucie Pohl
  • Comedy, Stand-up

Immigrant Jam

Buy ticket
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

German-American actress and comedian Lucie Pohl invites comics born near and far to perform their best immigration-inspired stand-up, storytelling and sketch comedy.

The Friday, November 1 show at Caveat will celebrate Dia De Los Muertos and cure your post-Halloween hangover with comics Sureni Wareesekera, Sarah Tollemache, Peter Wong, Jilberto Soto, and Farooq Hussain, and more plus prizes and games. Comedians represent Sri Lanka, Mexico, South Africa, Pakistan, China, India, Romania, Germany and more. This month's show raises money for New Women New Yorkers.

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/immigrant-jam-tickets-1037145950457
Address
Price:
$18 in advance; $24 at the door
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.