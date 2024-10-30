Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
A portrait of a woman holding a microphone.
Photograph: By Michael Gebhardt
  • Comedy

More than Resilience: An Indigenous Variety Show

Celebrate NYC's Indigenous communities at the third edition of More than Resilience, an Indigenous variety show full of comedy, music, poetry and more.
Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

Fun fact: New York City has the largest urban Native American population in the entire United States. That’s why the Big Apple is the perfect place to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. And on Sunday, November 24 at Caveat NYC, you can do just that at the third edition of More than Resilience, an Indigenous variety show full of comedy, music, poetry and more. The special gig will showcase some of the city’s talented Indigenous performers, all while entertaining the heck out of you.

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/more-than-resilience-an-indigenous-variety-show-tickets-1054089212209
Address
Price:
From $15.67
Opening hours:
2:30pm-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.