Fun fact: New York City has the largest urban Native American population in the entire United States. That’s why the Big Apple is the perfect place to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. And on Sunday, November 24 at Caveat NYC, you can do just that at the third edition of More than Resilience, an Indigenous variety show full of comedy, music, poetry and more. The special gig will showcase some of the city’s talented Indigenous performers, all while entertaining the heck out of you.