You won't believe how seamlessly good comedy can work with pole dancing (you can read about it here). While stellar stand-ups deliver sets, pro dancers give the crowd something stare at. Think of it as a full-brain experience. Comics Dan Goodman, Joanna Ross and special guests will welcome talented pole dancers and comedians from across NYC.

Each show features a different musical theme, and each one is full of surprises. This week, on Saturday, November 9, the show is election-themed. Because of Donald Trump's win, the show will consist of songs like "Toxic," "Running with the Devil," and "Down with the Sickness." (Had Kamala Harris won, the setlist would have included "Respect" and "I'm Feeling Good.")

Expect to hear jokes from five comics and see performances by five dancers. "They're not strippers, it’s not burlesque. It’s aerial dance with a side of crazy gymnastics, and death defying tricks that make your jaw drop," event planners explain.

As the event organizers say: "If you don't see shows like this, why are you even paying the NYC rents?" See it at Drom in the East Village.