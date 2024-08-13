See dozens of dance companies from around the world—totally for free—at a major summer dance festival this week. Dancers will perform outdoors near the sparkling water at sunset, making for a stunning setting to accompany their artistry.

Running from August 11-17, The Battery Dance Festival features in-person performances staged each night at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City at 7pm. Adding to the festival's goal to connect the world through dance, videos of the performances will be available for viewing online the day after each show.

Now in its 43rd year, The Battery Dance Festival is New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival.

Here's the full schedule:

Sunday, August 11: Battery Dance; Alexandra F. Light; Focus Dance Company; McKoy Dance Project || MDP; A’nó:wara Dance Theatre; wee dance company; Sun Kim Dance Theatre

Monday, August 12: Young Voices in Dance: Carsyn Gekas; Andrea Agostini; Marshall Kahente Diabo; Zev Haworth; Hannah Howell; Malachi Kingston; Kailei Sin; Chen-Jung Yeh; Anna Lopez; Priscilla Tom

Tuesday, August 13: AU.THENTICITY DANCE CO.; wee dance company; SPAN Dance Company; Julie Crothers; Sibiu Ballet Theater & Gigi Căciuleanu Romania Dance Company; Lucas Crew; Focus Dance Company; A’nó:wara Dance Theatre

Wednesday, August 14: Rutkay Özpinar; Pori Dance Company; Lucas Crew; Battery Dance; SPAN Dance Company; Carolyn Dorfman Dance

Thursday, August 15: India Day: Rajesh Sai Babu Mayurbhanj Chhau Group; Radhika Jha

Friday, August 16: FUTURE 400: Marie Poncé; Ballet Nepantla; Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company; FANIKE! African Dance Troupe; Capoeira Luanda NYC; Rutkay Özpinar; Battery Dance

Saturday, August 17: T’Ana Selah; Sibiu Ballet Theater & Gigi Căciuleanu Romania Dance Company; Evelyn Tejeda; Buglisi Dance Theatre; Pony Box Dance Theatre; Pori Dance Company; Wyatt Sutter & Charles Pierson