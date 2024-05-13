Time Out says

Ride the wave of creativity at Convergent Waves: NYC, an immersive multimedia dance event aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree in the Seaport. Past and present will collide at this powerful event.

Dancers will perform contemporary works against the backdrop of this historic vessel. Meanwhile, audiences will be brought back in time as they journey through the rooms and decks of the three-story vessel experiencing intimate and engaging moments with performers in immersive environments transformed by video projection, recorded original music, and text.

The performance was conceived by Lenora Lee, of Lenora Lee Dance, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in this collaboration with South Street Seaport Museum. See the world premiere of Convergent Waves: NYC on Saturday, May 25, with additional performances on Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27. It's free to attend, but guests should reserve tickets online in advance.