This world-renowned festival, now in its 19th year, features burlesque artists from around the globe pulling out the stops (and tassels) to showcase the finest the art form has to offer. This year's lineup of festivities includes a Summer Sizzler Showcase at City Winery that'll be set to live music by The L Train Brass Band, and entertainment by the king of showbiz, Murray Hill, and a cavalcade of stars like Dirty Martini, The Evil Hate Monkey, Julie Atlas Muz, Angie Pontani, Mr. Gorgeous, Qualms Galore, 2 to Fly, Fem Appeal, Miss Saturn, Tigger!, Gin Minsky, Dandy Wellington and DJ Momotaro. You can also shop sexy vendors at the Burlesque Homecoming Boutique here, too.

Don't miss the festival's other events, The Teaser Party at The Bell House (Sept. 30), The Premiere Party at Brooklyn Bowl (Oct. 1), The Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall (Oct. 2) and The Golden Pastie Awards at Le Poisson Rouge (Oct. 3).