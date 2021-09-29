New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
From Where the Bears Are
From Where the Bears Are

Gay bear videos: The best of the best

Gay bears are a viral sensation! Check out these clips of hairy, muscular and hilarious bears to see why.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b20db166-2aa2-4b93-bcd8-18b43b89731f.jpg
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

You can find gay bears in a lot more places than just Provincetown and The Eagle. Hirsute, sexy members of the gay subculture are all over the internet as well, poking gentle fun at themselves and other members of their scene in music videos, comedy sketches and more. Here are some of our favorite clips featuring gay bears from over the years—from an electro act found in NYC gay bars to the behind-the-scenes look at the making of a sexy calendar.

Recommended: Complete NYC Bear Guide

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.