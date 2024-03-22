New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hotel Belleclaire
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Belleclaire

The best Upper West Side hotels

For culture, cuisine, and Central Park access, you can’t go wrong with a stay at the best Upper West Side hotels

Written by
Emily Benson-Scott
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
Advertising

This tree-lined, affluent and residential neighborhood between Central Park and the Hudson River, book-ended by Lincoln Center and Columbia University, is still known as Manhattan’s cultural and intellectual mecca. At a hotel stay here, you just might encounter some of NYC’s cultural elite—from famous musicians to visiting professors. Not to mention you'll be in proximity to some of the best restaurants and attractions that the Big Apple has to offer.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines

Best Upper West Side hotels

Mandarin Oriental New York

1. Mandarin Oriental New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 4 of 4

Only in a city teeming with skyscrapers, do you find a lobby high enough to induce vertigo. As you exit the elevator and enter the 35th-floor of this opulent hotel, the ethereal glass centerpiece, Crystal Cranes by sculptor Chihuly Dale, makes you feel like you might just be airborne. You’ll want to linger to admire the bird’s-eye view of Columbus Circle and Central Park through floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the elegant MO Lounge, while sipping a classic cocktail. If that doesn't unwind your mind, indulge in some of the Asian-themed treatments at the hotel’s world-class spa, where you can also enjoy the same formidable skyline views. Since this hotel sits on top of the Time Warner Center, you can shop till you drop and then dine at some of NYC’s finest restaurants like Per Se and Masa.

The mood? Earthy sumptuousness.
Location perks? Panoramic views of the park from the hotel restaurant, MO Lounge.
Budget range? Slightly lower end of spenny.

Read more
Check prices

2. Empire Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper West Side
  • price 3 of 4

One of the few hotels with a rooftop pool, and a role in Sex and the City 2, this sultry hotel with a candle-lit lobby is a must-visit. Plus it's right across the street from Lincoln Center. Even if you prefer Carrie Bradshaw to Renée Fleming, you’ll have no excuse not to visit the epicenter of highbrow culture. You’ll want to fortify yourself before a lengthy opera at the Met or performance of the New York Philharmonic with a cocktail in the Rooftop Lounge; enjoy a sweet treat from the subterranean Amorino Gelato, or go for a steak at P.J. Clarke’s down the street.

Mood? Glitzy glam.
Location perks? Minutes from Central Park.
Budget range? Affordable.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Arthouse Hotel

3. Arthouse Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper West Side
  • price 2 of 4

Tourists mingle with Upper West Side locals who come to enjoy the dimly lit ambience of the hotel’s 1920s-inspired bar, library and piano lounge. Many of the loft-like rooms have balconies. You won’t go hungry either with three restaurants to choose from, including the popular Northern Italian trattoria Serafina and RedFarm—a hip Chinese dim sum spot. For small bites and cocktails, try the lobby bar.

The mood? Art deco meets industrial chic.
Location perks? Terraces on the 14th and 16th floors offer sweeping views of the Hudson, Central Park, and Midtown that just might render you speechless.
Budget range? Mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
The Lucerne Hotel
© Booking.com

4. The Lucerne Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper West Side
  • price 3 of 4

Far from the madding crowd of Midtown Manhattan, this regal, flawlessly restored Brownstone hotel lures you into its relaxed embrace through its Baroque red terra-cotta entrance. The plush beds in these classically styled rooms will lull you to sleep in no time. Guests can enjoy a discount at adjoining Nice Matin, the bustling French bistro with creative riffs on Riviera dishes like delicious swiss chard socca.

The mood? A little dated, but lovely.
Location perks? While removed from most of the action, kids will love that it’s a stone’s throw from the Natural History Museum.
Budget range? Tipping the middle of the scale.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Hotel Belleclaire

5. Hotel Belleclaire

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper West Side
  • price 2 of 4

This historic 1903 property with original mosaic tiling in the lobby and a quaint coffee bar has a distinctly European vibe. Mark Twain and Babe Ruth both stayed here as guests, and if you want to be surrounded by memorabilia reminiscent of these famous denizens, you can stay in one of the hotel’s themed suites, which receive a (free) New York Times daily and the WiFi is complimentary throughout the entire hotel.

The mood? Modern 1930s glamor.
Location perks? Free coffee and pastries in the morning.
Budget range? You can find rooms on the lower end of mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Beacon

6. Hotel Beacon

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper West Side
  • price 2 of 4

Feel more like a local than a tourist in one of Hotel Beacon's spacious residential rooms, featuring kitchenettes that include a fridge, microwave and stovetop. Fairway is right across the street, so you’ll have access to some gourmet groceries to prepare at your home away from home. Book a room above the 23rd floor, and you’re likely to have killer views of the Hudson River. It’s hard to beat this hotel for proximity to entertainment—the famous Beacon Theatre is right next door.

The mood? Unfussy luxe everyone will love.
Location perks? A smorgasbord of parks and museums right on your doorstep.
Budget range? Upper West Side but, you know, not totally unaffordable.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Wallace Hotel
Courtesy: Booking.com

7. The Wallace Hotel

Looking for luxury on the Upper West Side? Look no further. The Wallace has a well-equipped fitness center, 24/7 front desk, and free WiFi throughout. It’s a great place to situate yourself for your endeavors around the Big Apple. The interiors are classy and its lounge has live music regularly, imaginative cocktails, small plates for sharing and more. Inside your room, there’s AC, a flat-screen TV, and ensuite complete with fluffy bathrobes and slippers.

The mood? Art deco given a modern twist.
Location perks? The Lincoln Center is less than a 15-minute walk away.
Budget range? Nudging into the higher end.

Check prices
Riverside Tower Hotel
© Booking.com

8. Riverside Tower Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Upper West Side

For a very affordable price, you can get a corner room with views of Hudson River and the Greenway. The rooms are uber cozy, but they pack a lot into each modest dwelling with clever design, including a double bed, TV and shower room. The decor is clean and bright with a hint of Scandinavian about it. Sure it's basic, but considering what you get for your money—let's not forget we're on the Upper West here—it's a bargain.

The mood? Small but unique spaces.
Location perks? It's just 800 meters to the American Museum of Natural History.
Budget range? Reasonable.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
West Side YMCA
© Booking.com

9. West Side YMCA

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Upper West Side

This is another cheap NYC hotel with an excellent location. It’s right on the southwestern tip of Central Park, so you’ve got the whole park right on your doorstep, with Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown within very easy reach. You can share to keep the costs down or you can have one to yourself for just a little more. There’s also a massive fitness center if you want to look after yourself or pay a bit of physical penance after really enjoying the New York nightlife.

Mood? Cheap and cheerful.
Location perks? Within easy walking distance from Central Park. Bliss.
Budget range? Total bargain.

Read more
Check prices
Kama Central Park
© Booking.com

10. Kama Central Park

Save a bit of dosh with a stay at this pod-style hotel. Double rooms are available too, but then you're talking $100s/n versus $10s/n. It's a no-brainer, especially if you travel light. There's a 'funky' coffee shop onsite and plenty more locally, alongside bars, restaurants shops and attractions. Columbia University is less than a 20-minute walk too.

The mood? Spaceship vibes.
Location perks? They're super social here. Join one of the weekly pub crawls or summer barbecues.
Budget range? Ridiculously cheap.

Check prices
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.