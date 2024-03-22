Only in a city teeming with skyscrapers, do you find a lobby high enough to induce vertigo. As you exit the elevator and enter the 35th-floor of this opulent hotel, the ethereal glass centerpiece, Crystal Cranes by sculptor Chihuly Dale, makes you feel like you might just be airborne. You’ll want to linger to admire the bird’s-eye view of Columbus Circle and Central Park through floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the elegant MO Lounge, while sipping a classic cocktail. If that doesn't unwind your mind, indulge in some of the Asian-themed treatments at the hotel’s world-class spa, where you can also enjoy the same formidable skyline views. Since this hotel sits on top of the Time Warner Center, you can shop till you drop and then dine at some of NYC’s finest restaurants like Per Se and Masa.
The mood? Earthy sumptuousness.
Location perks? Panoramic views of the park from the hotel restaurant, MO Lounge.
Budget range? Slightly lower end of spenny.