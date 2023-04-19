New York
MADE Hotel
The 22 best hotels in NYC

From glam boutique hotels to dazzling luxury properties, these are the best hotels in NYC

Will Gleason
Céline Bossart
Paula Akpan
Georgia Evans
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Hospitality is something that New York prides itself on and that is pretty clearly evidenced by its best hotels. Every kind of traveler can find their perfect holiday haven in this glorious city, from sleek boutique hotels in the city’s trendiest neighborhoods to opulent luxury stays near the top NYC attractions.

You’ll even find some of the best spas and restaurants tucked inside their lobbies. Whether you’re a first-time visitor to the Big Apple or a local craving an inner-city staycation, these properties take the cake when it comes to hospitality and hotel perks. Cue room service.

Best NYC hotels

NoMad New York
1. NoMad New York

Acclaimed drinks, dining, and decor combine in this stunning Flatiron hotel. Guests who like to push the envelope shouldn’t miss the nearby Museum of Sex, which boasts X-rated exhibits like The Sex Lives of Animals and a bounce house made out of breasts. Not sure you’re ready to go all the way? Grab a drink in the museum’s admission-free Disco Lounge bar lined with black and white portraits of the 70’s club scene.

The New York EDITION
2. The New York EDITION

The decor of this hotel might be sleek and modern, but nearby landmarks such as the Empire State Building and Madison Square Park give it the flavor of old New York. The 271 unique guest rooms and suites ooze class with oak floors, spacious layouts, and breathtaking views of Manhattan. If you're dining in, check out the elevated British fare from Michelin-starred Chef Jason Atherton at The Clocktower. You've also got some of Park Avenue's best restaurants a stone's throw away.

The Ludlow Hotel
3. The Ludlow Hotel

Make reservations at the Ludlow to experience sumptuous decor, impeccable views, and exquisite French dining in the heart of the Lower East Side. Wood paneling and decadent furniture in the lobby and throughout the hotel will make every step you take at this location feel glamorous as hell. As for nearby attractions? There's the Tenement Museum just 500 yards away, plus Essex Market and Tompkins Square Park. 

The Standard, East Village
4. The Standard, East Village

Sleek design meets chic irreverence at this cool crowd hotel in the East Village. The gorgeously put-together rooms range from standard-sized rooms, right through to studios with unparalleled views. Guests who visit during the colder months shouldn’t leave The Standard, East Village without dining in the Winter Garden. Reserve a heated yurt for a veritable alpine feast, complete with fondue, apple strudel, and warm winter cocktails.

The Wallace Hotel
5. The Wallace Hotel

Looking for a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New York City? The Wallace Hotel is the one for you. Featuring a well-equipped fitness center, a 24/7 front desk, and free Wi-FI throughout the hotel, it's a great place to situate yourself for your endeavors around the Big Apple. The interiors are boujee meets classic and there's a cocktail bar and lounge coming soon. Inside your room, there's A/C, a flat-screen TV, and a private ensuite – complete with bathrobes and slippers. 

The Pierre Hotel
6. The Pierre Hotel

This stalwart of the New York hotel scene is still as classic and elegant today as the day it first opened in 1930. The Rotunda on the ground level is the room that The Pierre is most well-known for. The curved walls and grandiose murals, painted by Edward Melcarth in 1976, make the room feel like it was plucked straight from a rococo fairytale setting. It was newly renovated by Daniel Romualdez to include a full bar and light snacks in the afternoon and evening.

The Plaza
7. The Plaza

Modern amenities complement the opulent decor and old-world charm of this iconic hotel at the base of Central Park. Rooms and suites offer up ornate touches, oversized bathrooms, and 24-carat gold-plated fixtures. Though there is plenty to keep you busy within the Plaza's confines, cross 59th Street to find another New York landmark: Central Park. Explore the grounds, especially the nearby attractions of Wollman Rink for some ice skating and the Central Park Zoo.

The Greenwich Hotel
8. The Greenwich Hotel

Natural wood furnishings, a secluded courtyard, and a luxurious Japanese spa bring a sense of serenity to this Tribeca hotel. This chic spot has 88 rooms and suites, and is proud that no two are alike. Expect plenty of comfy touches while you stay, ensuring that this New York boutique hotel really feels like a home away from home. If you do need a little extra comfort? Check out Shibui Spa, which offers a variety of massages and treatments to help you unwind.

Wythe Hotel
9. Wythe Hotel

A factory built in 1901 gets a second life as a 70-room hotel with a beautifully designed bar and restaurant, retail space, and lots of cool Brooklyn vibes. With rooms ranging from bright studios with high ceilings to lofts with private terraces, this hotel should please even the pickiest traveler. You'll even get views of the New York City skyline or a peek into the Brooklyn and Williamsburg threw in too. You're right by Hurricane Point, Brooklyn Bowl, and the quirky City Reliquary. 

Smyth Tribeca
10. Smyth Tribeca

Formerly AKA Tribeca, Smyth Tribeca is as modern and luxurious as the area in which it's situated. Guests can choose between rooms, apartments, and penthouse suites, which all come with Netflix and Hulu access, as well as other home comforts. If it's the modern vibes you're after, this is the spot. You're right in the thick of it, with Rockefeller Park on your doorstep along with City Hall and a plethora of trendy bars and restaurants. 

The Roxy Hotel
11. The Roxy Hotel

Eclectic touches and top-notch entertainment draw tourists, celebrities and New Yorkers alike to this funky Tribeca hotel. This spot is influenced by Art Deco-realness and it shows as each of the 201 rooms are all about comfort, enjoyment and a splash of opulence. Downstairs, the Roxy Bars & Lounge serves up hearty American breakfasts, lunch and dinner. And by night, it'll keep you entertained with live DJs and performances.

Boro Hotel
12. Boro Hotel

Sweeping views of Manhattan, an industrial design aesthetic, and lots of natural light help this Long Island City hotel stand out. All the studios, for example, feature deep soaking tubs - perfect for extreme relaxation after a day of taking in the sights. If you're looking for something channeling urban chic vibes, this is the spot for you. While it's not in the thick of the city, it is in one of NYC's coolest neighborhoods so expect to live like a local throughout your stay.

The Maritime Hotel
13. The Maritime Hotel

Anchor’s away at this simple stationary vessel in bustling Manhattan that touts cozy decor, a nautical theme and a glitzy Italian trattoria, La Sirena. If you want to venture out from your cabin to the top decks, head to Gallow Green, the 1920s rooftop bar atop the McKittrick Hotel—which isn’t a hotel at all but the home of interactive mystery performance Sleep No More. Whether you just go for drinks or to partake in the show, you’ll get your breath of fresh air.

The Ritz-Carlton, New York NoMad
14. The Ritz-Carlton, New York NoMad

The Ritz-Carlton NoMad is a towering, 50-story beacon of luxury in the rapidly changing neighborhood just north of Madison Square Park. It offers gorgeously appointed rooms with stunning views, excellent dining options and the above-and-beyond hospitality that’s associated with the brand. It’s also, it should be noted, an entirely different vibe than NYC’s other Ritz-Carlton located on Central Park. While that hotel conveys a sense of Old New York tradition, this newer offering strikes a lighter note with a heavy dose of contemporary glamor. Situated in the heart of Manhattan, it also has another big thing going for it: an unbeatable location not far from many downtown and midtown hot spots. It’s a great home base for travelers who want to experience the exciting cultural vibrancy of New York City.

 

The Bowery Hotel
15. The Bowery Hotel

Old-school sophistication meets punk rock in the Bowery Hotel—and nobody does it better. Think gorgeously crafted chandeliers, crackling fireplaces, and tastefully decorated rooms with a modern twist. Some of the neighborhood’s most exciting contemporary art isn’t at the New Museum (though that’s a good way to spend an afternoon, too), but at the Bowery Mural Wall. The outdoor gallery at the corner of Houston Street and Bowery features new artists constantly, so you never know what you’re going to find.

The Beekman
16. The Beekman

Sleek contemporary meets attention to historic detail in an 1881 building that was one of New York's first skyscrapers. Ask the concierge to help reserve you a table at the chic in-house brasserie-style restaurant Augustine. Run by London restaurateur Keith McNally, who also owns Balthazar (among many other joints in town), Augustine serves up a mean whisky burger.

Dream Downtown
17. Dream Downtown

You'll feel the spirit of Chelsea's nightlife at this hip 12-story hotel complete with a rooftop lounge, craft cocktail bar, and two restaurants. And if the sun is out? There is an outdoor pool and private cabanas. This one is a celeb favorite, with well-known faces often choosing Dream as their, you know, dream destination. Portholes around the exterior of the hotel are its signature, with nautical themes found all around the modern haven.

ModernHaus Soho
18. ModernHaus Soho

Hang out 18 stories above the city at this stylish Soho hotel’s indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge. Formerly known as The James, new life has been breathed into the glamourous building, with a modernist aesthetic paying tribute to its Bauhaus design. The line to go up to the Jimmy, the rooftop bar, and the pool at ModernHaus, can be disheartening – especially on a warm summer night. Thankfully, hotel guests don’t have to queue to check out the bar for themselves. Head up to the roof before 9pm for craft cocktails sans crowds.

Sofitel New York
19. Sofitel New York

Some hotels are defined by their architecture, others by the type of scene they attract. Sofitel New York is a vision in limestone and glass, and has a lovely on-site restaurant, Gaby Brasserie Française. But the main thing that defines a stay here, and will probably convince you to return for a second or third time, is the excellent service. The experience manages to achieve a sense of luxury without a hint of snobbishness or pretension.

 

Hotel 50 Bowery
20. Hotel 50 Bowery

You'll find this boutique hotel in Chinatown with a 24-hour fitness center, an on-site restaurant, and an amazing rooftop terrace. Nestled in the heart of lower Manhattan, this tasteful spot beckons global explorers, digital nomads, creatives, and New York aficionados alike. You'll be able to get around easily as this hotel is right in the middle of the action. So expect plenty of really good eating throughout your stay.

Even Hotels Times Square South
21. Even Hotels Times Square South

Even put wellness front and center at their Times Square South hotel, so you can rejuvenate during a stay here. Take advantage of the fitness center or – and this would be our preference – the in-room workout gear, then tuck it into a nutrient-enriched meal in the restaurant/bar. If you're sightseeing, you've got Times Square right there, Macy's only a few hundred yards away and Madison Square Gardens on your doorstep if you want to catch a show.

Conrad New York
22. Conrad New York

Conrad New York is 15 stories of marble floors, plush suites, open views of the Hudson, and 2000 pieces of artwork on display. This Hilton offshoot makes for an ideal escape from the city, especially when you're up on the spectacular rooftop bar. You can chill up there for a cocktail or bite to eat and they even hand out complimentary selfie sticks to get that perfect pic with the view.

