Acclaimed drinks, dining, and decor combine in this stunning Flatiron hotel. Guests who like to push the envelope shouldn’t miss the nearby Museum of Sex, which boasts X-rated exhibits like The Sex Lives of Animals and a bounce house made out of breasts. Not sure you’re ready to go all the way? Grab a drink in the museum’s admission-free Disco Lounge bar lined with black and white portraits of the 70’s club scene.
Hospitality is something that New York prides itself on and that is pretty clearly evidenced by its best hotels. Every kind of traveler can find their perfect holiday haven in this glorious city, from sleek boutique hotels in the city’s trendiest neighborhoods to opulent luxury stays near the top NYC attractions.
You’ll even find some of the best spas and restaurants tucked inside their lobbies. Whether you’re a first-time visitor to the Big Apple or a local craving an inner-city staycation, these properties take the cake when it comes to hospitality and hotel perks. Cue room service.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in NYC
RECOMMENDED: The best cheap hotels in NYC
RECOMMENDED: The coolest Airbnbs in Brooklyn