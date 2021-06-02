The Graduate Roosevelt Island on the Cornell Tech Campus is an academically-inspired 18-story, 224-room hotel with nearly 360-degree sweeping views of the city, its skyline, waterfronts and the East River. Visitors are greeted by a 13-foot-tall sculpture of a boy in aviator goggles holding a lightbulb by artist Hebru Brantley called "Flyboy." He's situated in front of the check-in desk made up of antique wooden drawers and a floor-to-ceiling wall of books. Managed by Highgate, its modern spaces will have breathtaking views of Manhattan, Queens and the river as well as and Malin + Goetz amenities, spacious suites and king and queen-sized rooms. Most excitingly, the hotel will not only have an all-day restaurant but a rooftop bar. All we know about these so far is that they'll be run by Los Angeles-based hospitality team and New York City natives, Med Abrous and Marc Rose. Based on its location, the rooftop space is likely to be the hotel's crown jewel. Lodging is open to the public, but its primary purpose is to serve visitors from out of town attending business and academic conferences, students and professors from around the world.