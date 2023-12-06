New York
Timeout

Kimpton Hotel Theta

  • Hotels
  • Midtown West
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Kimpton Hotel Theta’s lobby
    Photograph: Sarah Iandoli / Time Out New York
  2. Kimpton Hotel Theta’s marketplace
    Photograph: Sarah Iandoli / Time Out New York
  3. Kimpton Hotel Theta’s king bedroom
    Photograph: Sarah Iandoli / Time Out New York
  4. Kimpton Hotel Theta’s king bedroom
    Photograph: Sarah Iandoli / Time Out New York
  5. Kimpton Hotel Theta’s king lobby
    Photograph: Sarah Iandoli / Time Out New York
Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Kimpton Hotel Theta is a comfy escape from busy midtown.

Having opened its doors in October 2023, Kimpton Hotel Theta offers a calm, relaxing space just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. The 364-room hotel is located on 8th Avenue and is walking distance from the Theater District, Times Square, Hell’s Kitchen and Central Park South—making it the perfect launch point for exploring all of midtown. Only a nine-minute walk from Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center, it’s a great place to stay if you’re visiting during the holiday season. 

From the moment I walked through the doors into the warmly lit lobby, I felt relaxed. Kimpton Hotel Theta’s lobby was filled with comfortable furniture, beautiful decor, lush plants and curtains that keep you separated from the business of 8th Avenue. The design is inspired by the Theta brainwaves that are most present in moments of meditation, which was clear upon entering. 

The lobby includes a marketplace with snacks, drinks and hotel merchandise—like comfortable robes and reusable bottles, as well as a coffee window that serves freshly brewed coffee and breakfast pastries. It also has a gym with weights and Peloton bikes, as well as bikes you can rent and use to explore the city. Every evening, from 5pm to 6pm, the hotel offers a complimentary wine hour where guests can enjoy a glass before catching a Broadway show or grabbing dinner, which is exactly what I did before heading to John’s of Times Square.  

When walking into my room, the first thing I noticed was the size. Finding a hotel in New York City that’s spacious can be tough, but this room offers plenty of space. Not only was there ample space for luggage, shoes and winter coats, but it was big enough for a couch and table to fit near the window. I stayed in the King Room and it was extremely comfortable, from the warm lighting to the soft bed. One thing I loved about the hotel was that if you forgot something, like an international plug adapter or a charger, you can call the front desk and have them bring it up. I wanted to make coffee the next morning, so they brought up a coffee maker, which was so useful. 

During my stay, the water pressure in the shower was lacking, but Kimpton Hotel Theta is new, so this could be addressed! Overall, my time at the hotel was comfortable, relaxing and great. I would recommend staying here, whether you’re looking for a quick staycation or you’re visiting New York City! 

Neighborhood:

Times Square offers a multitude of activities, from massive brand-name shops to attractions including Rise NY, Madame Tussauds and Broadway, as well as quirkier spots like the new sardine store, a giant Planet Hollywood, an onigiri window, “speakeasies” and more.

Nearby:

Within a 10-minute walking distance are Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center, the Gershwin and Broadway Theaters and Times Square. Hell’s Kitchen with all of its great restaurants are also within walking distance.

Time Out tip: Plan your stay in the new year once Kimpton Hotel Theta opens its rooftop restaurant and bar which will be open all year long!

Written by Sarah Iandoli

Details

Address:
790 8th Avenue
New York
10019
Cross street:
West 49th Street
Contact:
View Website
1-855-418-0681; Hotel: (212) 581-7000
