Time Out says

Tempo by Hilton Times Square sits on 47th Street and 7th Avenue, just seconds away from busy Times Square—but as soon as you walk through the lobby, you’re transported to a relaxing, warm and modern space.

The doors of the hotel lead to elevators that take you up to the 11th floor, which is where the lobby, bar, restaurant and coffee shop are. After a seamless check-in, I decided to walk around the lounge area and grab a Bluestone Lane coffee from their cafe. Guests are given $10 each day to spend at the cafe, which was a nice surprise! The lounge area has giant floor-to-ceiling windows, TVs, tables, and chairs and comfortable couches to sit at.

I stayed in the King Corner room which has stunning views of Times Square, Central Park South and the Hudson River. The room has a giant window with sheer drapes and blackout curtains to keep the light from Times Square out at night (which is definitely needed considering how bright Times Square is). The room and bathroom were extremely spacious and comfortable, which can be rare at New York City hotels. There was also a large TV in the room that had access to cable and streaming services, like Netflix.

My favorite part of the hotel was Highball, its bar and restaurant. The bar is comfortable and cozy—nestled towards the back of the lounge area but its extensive drink menu with intricate cocktails caught my attention, including the Amalfi Toast—made with vodka, white cranberry juice, Aperol and orange bitters. They also offer alcohol-free cocktails that mirror their cocktail list, just without spirits. I love that they put time and effort into serving delicious free-spirited cocktails that are more than just juice.

My time at Tempo by Hilton Times Square was great and I felt extremely well-rested after checking out. This hotel is a great place to stay if you’re visiting New York and looking to explore midtown!

Nearby

Within a 10-minute walk from restaurants like Ichiran Ramen, La Grande Boucherie and Ellen’s Stardust Diner. Tempo by Hilton Times Square is also walking distance from Radio City, Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock, Bryant Park and The Museum of Modern Art.

Time Out tip

If you’re able, try to book a room on a higher floor, the beautiful views will make your stay that much better.