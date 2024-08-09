Walking out of your room at the Beekman to see its nine-story Victorian pyramidal atrium immediately places you back to the time of authors Edgar Allan Poe, Mark Twain and Ralph Waldo Emerson—who frequented the space when it was an annex for the New York Mercantile Library in the mid 1800s—and newspaper giant William Randolph Hearst, who once had an office in the building.

This architectural gem with eight tiered galleries served as the atrium to one of Manhattan’s very first skyscrapers—Temple Court—when it was built in 1881. Today, you can still see its original cast iron railings and balustrades, gorgeous millwork around its doorways and encaustic tiles featuring reds, browns and golds thanks to its successful restoration in 2016 by Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel Architects. Finally in 2024, the gorgeous atrium was made an interior NYC landmark. The atrium sure is the star of the show at the Beekman, but it’s not the only one.

The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel as of 2022, offers a cozy but stylish stay with 287 rooms to book out (from studios to Queen, Deluxe and King suites with and without terraces as well as two turret penthouses), a 24-hour gym and an incredibly comfortable lobby that greets you with its own luxurious branded scent, Beekman 1802! Fresh Air. It boasts two highly-rated restaurants—Le Gratin by Chef Daniel Boulud and Temple Court by Tom Collichio—and the stunning Bar Room under the atrium.

On the ninth floor, my studio suite faced an inner courtyard so the noise of the city did not reach me, immediately easing my nerves. The king-size bed was luxurious—its sateen Sferra linens were heavenly soft and paired with the D.S. & Durga soaps and lotions in the rainbath shower, I slept incredibly well. It’s no doubt the black out curtains aided my deep slumber.

The Beekman’s decor delightfully avoids the drudgery of matching furniture sets and goes for a mix-and-match aesthetic much like a home might sport. There were two flat screen TVs, which I felt was a little overkill for my studio room, but I appreciated the gesture. I was able to easily WFH in the little nook that included a pull-out couch, a desk, an accent chair and a table—though working from that massive king-size bed was definitely the right call.

The only issue I ran into was that it took awhile to get in touch with the chef Tom Colicchio-led in-room dining phone line when I needed to stay in one night. The hotel’s staff was welcoming and easily accessible—I was able to text them to figure out the dining situation and they were accommodating.

The best part of the stay, though, was being able to dine downstairs at Le Gratin, chef Boulud's Lyonnais-inspired bistro that we awarded five stars to in 2022 and simply go upstairs to my room—the shortest commute ever. My meal inside the amber light-filled Art Nouveau-y restaurant was a delightful $60 Restaurant Week prix-fixe—a soup de jour (a cooling gazpacho), a tender duck confit with warm green lentils salad and a decadent chocolate coffee cake with three-chocolate ganache. To cap off the night, a drink over at the Bar Room with views of the incandescent atrium or its new bespoke cocktail lounge called Laissez Faire would always be a good call (alas, since I was alone, it was bedtime for me).

The Beekman should be on your list of hotels to stay at in New York City or at the very least, one to go gawk at (and order a drink at the bar).

Neighborhood

Located in the Financial District, the Beekman is surrounded by historic buildings, including City Hall across the street. Wall Street, Federal Hall and the New York Stock Exchange are just a seven-minute walk away, making the Beekman a great home base if exploring Old New York is on your bucket list.

Nearby

Manhatta : For a stellar dining experience from Danny Meyer with views of downtown and its waterways. The Seaport : For unique shopping, great dining options and the opportunity to sail on a historic ship. Mercer Labs : For an immersive experience that’ll use all your senses to transport you.

Time Out tip

Ask the concierge to get you a reservation to Le Gratin or Temple Court.