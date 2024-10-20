New York City Gay Men's Chorus presents HalloKween

Though it's billed as "a dance party for the ghouls and gays," this "HalloKween" celebration from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus is all treats, no tricks.

Happening on Friday, October 25 at 8:30pm at Sir Henry's NYC in Hell's Kitchen, NYCGMC's Halloween Spectacular will feature electrifying pop-up drag performances from some of the city's most talented queens, a costume contest (so dress in your dazzling best for the chance to win!), thrilling raffles with spooktacular prizes, and more. And as with all things from the NYCGMC, the bewitching bash will continue the chorus's mission of equality, inclusion and diversity.