The holidays are here, they’re queer, and LGBTQ+ New Yorkers are ready to celebrate.

We’ll be honest, the most wonderful time of the year is sometimes tough on queer people, but New Yorkers are tough, fun and wild, and this December, the plethora of queer events across the city doesn’t disappoint. Whether you’re celebrating with chosen family, partners, relatives or solo, these events, ranging from daytime gatherings to all-night ragers, will bring the holiday magic.

Don your gay apparel and check out these parties, tours, markets, performances and more.

