Dyker Heights christmas lights
Photograph: @rtanphoto/Rommel Tan

Best Christmas things to do in NYC

Make the most of the holidays with our list of Christmas things to do in NYC, including tree-lightings, gigs and more

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
With Queen Mariah's blessing to begin celebrating the holidays, we've begun gathering the best things to do for Christmas and the holidays in NYC. From uptown to downtown, the city boasts holiday offerings like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, light festivals, and the best holiday markets NYC has to offer. Whether you channel your inner grinch or cheery elf during NYC's most wonderful season, we've got you covered with activities.  

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in NYC

Check out our Winter Village video: 

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay

1. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

Each fall, the Winter Village at Bryant Park returns in all its holiday glory. On the grounds you can peruse about 60 shopping and food kiosks—all at one of the best NYC parks. Expect loads of handmade, unique and New York City-specific gifts for your family and friends. Work up an appetite at the free, 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink and then fill up at the rinkside pop-up restaurant called The Lodge Deck for festive cocktails and hearty food.

Go on a holiday lights tour.

Read more
New York Botanical Garden Glow
Photograph: courtesy New York Botanical Garden

2. New York Botanical Garden Glow

  • Things to do
  • The Bronx

Let it GLOW at the New York Botanical Garden this year at its second annual NYBG Glow! The outdoor light experience will brighten up the grounds with thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations. After dark, you can walk this expanded 1.5-mile colorful experience with even more illuminated displays than last year, including plant stories, and whimsical, picture-perfect installations reflecting the surrounding gardens and collections with the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building as glowing centerpieces. It's all an ideal backdrop for a family holiday photo op. Plus, there will be dance performances, ice carving demonstrations and other seasonal activities (and snacks) to enjoy. Tickets, which can be paired with Holiday Train Show tickets for a little bit more money, are on sale now. Learn more about the new safety measures online. All ages. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show
Photograph: Courtesy WCS/Julie Larsen Maher

3. Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show

  • Attractions
  • The Bronx

The Bronx Zoo’s sparkling seasonal celebration featuring animated lights and LED displays of animals from around the world is back this year. Expect the zoo to have close to 260 animal lanterns across five geographically representative lantern safaris from various corners of the world. This year are 79 new lanterns representing 30 new animal species, including an all-new walrus and guanacos! Not only that, but there will be a Forest of Color with 21 all-new larger-than-life lanterns representing toads, frogs, snails, sunbirds, turtles, moths, butterflies, and more. Entertainment will include holiday-themed music, ice carvings, costumed characters, stilt walkers, a holiday train, a wildlife theater, souvenirs and seasonal treats like hot chocolate and s’mores. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Dyker Heights Holiday Lights
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

4. Dyker Heights Holiday Lights

  • Things to do
  • price 2 of 4

Dyker Heights residents take the holidays very seriously: The houses in this nabe are decked out with thousands of lights, life-size toy soldiers, inflatable Santas and more. Take in all the best displays on this 3.5-hour bus tour. 

Read more
NYC Winter Lantern Festival is coming back!
NYC Winter Lantern Festival

5. NYC Winter Lantern Festival is coming back!

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival is returning for the 2021 season with three major events that will help illuminate the cold season! There's currently a drive-through experience at the Nassau County Museum of Art calle d"A Bug’s Night" that lets you navigate across over 20 acres of vivid lanterns and holiday lights. There's also an escape at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island. The botanic garden will be illuminated for over eight acres. In addition to the lantern display, a live DJ, projection mapping, food vendors, and more will keep the party going. This kicks off on Thanksgiving, which lands on November 25 this year. Queens County Farm will also be a radiant oasis with a dazzling display of holiday lights and handmade lanterns in the shape of flowers, tractors, farm animals and much more. 

Read more
Central Park Holiday Lighting
Photograph: Courtesy Picasa/Central Park

6. Central Park Holiday Lighting

  • Things to do
  • Central Park

For more than 20 years, the Central Park Conservancy has been draping the Charles A. Dana Center in holiday lights and ringing in the season alongside a hot-cocoa-bearing Santa. Families can listen or open a songbook to join in some holiday carols. Ice carvers from Okamoto Studios will be carving ice on-site and everyone can watch while they much on some cookies and cocoa. It all wraps up with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer.

Read more
Lightscape
Photograph: Chicago Botanic Garden

8. Lightscape

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bringing a gorgeous, new after-dark illuminated spectacular to its grounds in November.  Between November 19 and January 9, visitors to BBG will be able to walk through the Cathedral of Light tunnel, a Fire Garden on Lily Pool Terrace, a Field of Light and an animated light installation covering Cherry Esplanade (and visible from the Robert W. Wilson Overlook). Colorful light displays highlighting the garden’s trees, landscapes, and architecture with more than 18 distinct works of light art and a series of light-based artworks by local artists will be installed in the Plant Family Collection. "Lightscape" is coming to BBG in partnership with Sony Music. It was launched at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London in 2014 and has sold out year after year across the U.K. and in Chicago. This is currently the only East Coast Lightscape (lucky, us!).

Read more
Stunning holiday lights in NYC
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

9. Stunning holiday lights in NYC

  • Things to do

New York City transforms into a magical wonderland with millions of holiday lights right after Thanksgiving, giving us over-the-top inflatable Santas and reindeer found at the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in Brooklyn to more iconic New York displays, such as in Central Park, Rockefeller Center and at Saks Fifth Avenue. Get ready to “ooh” and “ahh” at these landmarks, holiday markets and neighborhoods that create the most picturesque holiday light displays during the holiday season.

See the Dyker Heights lights on a holiday bus tour.

Read more
Holiday Window Displays
Photograph: Luciana Golcman

10. Holiday Window Displays

  • Things to do

The city is filled with elaborate decorations and events, like the extravagant Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree or the many ice-skating spots. But if New York is famous for anything around Christmas time, it might just be its ornate holiday window displays. As always, stores like Barneys, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue and more join in to show off their holiday spirit and latest merchandise.

Be dazzled by holiday lights during a 45-minute walking tour.

Read more
Holiday Train Show
Photograph: Filip Wolak

11. Holiday Train Show

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • The Bronx

The beloved New York holiday train tradition at the New York Botanical Garden is back for its 30th year!

The garden will become a mini-train depot with its collection of 25 G-scale model trains that'll chug along a nearly half-mile track (which is also overhead) by 175 miniature NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Rockefeller Center—all made of natural materials such as leaves, cinnamon sticks, twigs, bark and berries. 

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which begins November 20.

Read more
Buy ticket
Streaming Musicals: Estella Scrooge
Photograph: Tyler Milliron

12. Streaming Musicals: Estella Scrooge

  • Theater
  • Musicals

Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) plays the title character, a Wall Street predator who just might have a thing or two to learn about the Christmas spirit, in an original holiday musical by Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre) and director John Caird (Les Misérables). The project was shot remotely during the pandemic, using green screens and other technological workarounds. The cast of Broadway pros also includes Clifton Duncan, Lauren Patten, Carolee Carmello, Patrick Page and—as Estella’s famous ancestor Ebenezer—the beloved Danny Burstein. The show lifts characters and story ideas from several Dickens works beyond its principal source, A Christmas Carol. Tickets cost $25 for a three-day rental.

Read more
A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House: Charles Dickens in New York, 1867
Photograph: Courtesy Joey Stocks

13. A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House: Charles Dickens in New York, 1867

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Noho

John Kevin Jones goes to the Dickens in this one-hour account of the novelist's classic holiday ghost story, adapted with director Rhonda Dodd. The Merchant's House Museum, formerly the home of a wealthy 19th-century family, provides an atmospheric candlelit setting for Jones's ninth annual engagement. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays (and from December 21 though 28) include a postshow reception at which the audience sips mulled wine and Jones recites Clement Moore's “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

Read more
Buy ticket
Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before
Artwork: Courtesy Cirque du Soleil

14. Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before

  • Theater
  • Circuses & magic
  • Midtown West

The mammoth Québécois neocirque troupe presents its first holiday-themed production, an extended riff on Clement Clarke Moore's 1823 poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas." Writer-director James Hadley's show follows a young girl who is yanked, on Christmas Eve, into a magical world where acrobatics and elaborate spectacle take the place of those boring old dancing sugar plums. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes
Photograph: Paul Kolnik for MSG Entertainment

15. Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

You’ll get a kick out of this holiday stalwart, which still features Santa, wooden soldiers and the dazzling Rockettes. In recent years, new music, more eye-catching costumes and advanced technology have been introduced to bring audience members closer to the performance. Whatever faults one may find with this awesomely lavish annual pageant (it's basically a celebration of the virtues of shopping), this show has legs. And what legs! In the signature kick line that finds its way into most of the big dance numbers, the Rockettes’ 36 flawless pairs of gams rise and fall like the batting of an eyelash, their perfect unison a testament to the disciplined human form. This is precision dancing on a massive scale—a Busby Berkeley number come to glorious life—and it takes your breath away.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Read more
Buy ticket
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special
Photograph: Matt Baume

16. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special

  • Theater
  • Musicals

Two of Drag Race's most legendary dames serve nog till you gag in this virtual edition of their now-annual holiday camp fest. The plot of the hour-long spectacular finds the queens at odds over the direction of a Christmas TV special they are creating together. Expect plenty of musical comedy and spiked punchlines. Two-day rentals cost $14.

Read more
A Sherlock Carol
Art: Courtesy of the production

17. A Sherlock Carol

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Hell's Kitchen

Bah humbug, my dear Watson! Writer-director Mark Shanahan combines the worlds of Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle in a holiday play that imagines Sherlock Holmes investigating the mysterious demise of reformed skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge, at the behest of a no-longer-tiny Tim. Drew McVety and Thom Sesma lead a cast that also features Dan Domingues, Anissa Felix, Isabel Keating and Mark Price.

Read more
Buy ticket
Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody
Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy Daniel

18. Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Increasingly, the world seems polarized into two factions who can barely understand each other, much less find common ground: those who cherish the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, which tracks multiple characters through the holiday season in London, and those who recognize it as the extremely terrible garbage that it is. This musical spoof—by Bob and Tobly Smith, the brothers behind pervious musical parodies of FriendsThe OfficeSaved by the Bell and other cultural touchstones—aims to appeal to both camps. 

Read more
Buy ticket
New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Photograph: Courtesy Paul Kolnik

19. New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Upper West Side

This magical 1954 production, set to Tchaikovsky's incredible score, includes the full New York City Ballet company and two casts of School of American Ballet students, as well as an onstage blizzard and a Christmas tree that grows from 12 to 40 feet. In the end, however, Balanchine's choreography is what holds it all together. It's enchanting.

Note: Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 11, 2021.

Read more
Buy ticket
SantaCon
Photographer: Phyllis B. Dooney

20. SantaCon

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Hell's Kitchen

Divisive charity-focused bar crawl SantaCon is officially coming back on December 11 beginning at 10am EST. This year, a $13 donation will get you into all venues throughout the day. A list of participating locations—which will all require proof of vaccination for entry—will be announced the night before. Check the event's official website and Twitter account for the most up-to-date announcements. As usual, please remember that just because you're wearing a Santa suit, it doesn't mean that all bars want you be celebrating inside. 

Read more
Want to go ice-skating?

