A handful of fall movies to get excited about
These films—from Hollywood and indie fringe—are worth putting on your radar
Summer, be gone. We loved you while you lasted, Midsommar and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, but farewell, The Farewell. We’re ready to turn our collars up to a chilly breeze, and direct our attentions to the Oscar movies ahead. We’re fortunate to have already seen many of the best fall movies; here’s a tightly curated list of the top fare—the stuff that everyone will be talking about.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in the fall in NYC
Best fall movies of 2019
Joker
Aren’t you always curious about the supervillain’s backstory? Us neither, but the operatic trailer has haunted us all summer, and Joaquin Phoenix has been on fire lately in brooding character studies like You Were Never Really Here. If anyone has a chance of eclipsing Heath Ledger’s award-winning turn, it’s him.
Opens Oct 4
Parasite
Call it an upstairs-downstairs drama if you must, but Bong Joon-ho’s nerve-shredding social satire—the most perfect film out of this year’s Cannes—plays like blackest comedy. A downtrodden family secretly infiltrates a wealthy one, job by job, over several months. Their comeuppance is too good to spoil.
Opens Oct 11
Jojo Rabbit
Already a sensation, the Nazi-boy-with-an-imaginary-friend-who’s-Hitler movie turns out to be more that just a provocation. It’s a bold, sophisticated triumph of comic daring, animated by director Taika Waititi (who plays Hitler himself) and deepened by an unlikely romance that flips anti-Semitism on its head.
Opens Oct 18
The Lighthouse
Director Robert Eggers creeped us out mightily with 2015’s The Witch, and his latest film has him kicking things up a notch or three in terms of classiness: arty black-and-white cinematography and two peerlessly intense performers, Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, battling wits as isolated, soused “wickies.”
Opens Oct 18
The Irishman
No fall list would be complete without Martin Scorsese’s much-buzzed-about return to his signature criminal universe. His epic is rumored to clock in at a heart-stopping three-and-a-half hours, but when you’ve got Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Al Pacino (plus their digitally de-aged selves), you have to account for a lot of intense brooding.
Opens Nov 1
Ford v Ferrari
Christian Bale plays irascible racing legend Ken Miles who, in the mid 1960s, teamed up with car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to take on the Italians at France’s Le Mans. Logan writer-director James Mangold is one of the few filmmakers on the planet who can turn an action movie into something profound.
Opens Nov 15
Frozen II
If you’ve got kids, you won’t need reminding that the Frozen sequel is quickly skating your way. The release date is probably written on your walls in felt tip. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Co. are back for another wintry adventure in Arendelle. Expect songs; expect spectacle; expect to be watching it 400 times.
Opens Nov 22
Knives Out
The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson has used some of that Star Wars clout to assemble a killer cast of deep-dish crazy for his verbally dazzling whodunit: Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis are all part of a clan whose patriarch (Christopher Plummer) has been murdered in the middle of the night. Daniel Craig, doing a Southern drawl which someone calls “CSI KFC,” investigates.
Opens Nov 27