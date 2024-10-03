Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice
Warner Bros.Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice
  • Movies

Beetlejuice Screening at Pier 57

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetle…well, you know the rest. You can catch up with your favorite ghastly bio-exorcist with a free outdoor screening of Tim Burton’s 1988 classic horror-comedy Beetlejuice, starring an iconic cast including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Geena Davis.

A perfect way to get into the spooky-season spirit, the special screening will come with a side of picturesque, panoramic waterfront views, taking place at Pier 57’s Rooftop Park in partnership with Rooftop Films on Friday, October 11 at 7pm. Though free to attend, the event is first-come, first-served so RSVP here and make sure to snag a spot early (doors open at 6pm!).

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/beetlejuice-tickets-1030213555477?aff=slide
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
6–9:30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.