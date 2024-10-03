Beetlejuice Screening at Pier 57

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetle…well, you know the rest. You can catch up with your favorite ghastly bio-exorcist with a free outdoor screening of Tim Burton’s 1988 classic horror-comedy Beetlejuice, starring an iconic cast including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Geena Davis.

A perfect way to get into the spooky-season spirit, the special screening will come with a side of picturesque, panoramic waterfront views, taking place at Pier 57’s Rooftop Park in partnership with Rooftop Films on Friday, October 11 at 7pm. Though free to attend, the event is first-come, first-served so RSVP here and make sure to snag a spot early (doors open at 6pm!).