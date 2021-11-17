The best Thanksgiving movies aren’t nearly as well known as the best Christmas movies – of which there are tons, all of which make us cry. Still, Hollywood has used this most American of holidays to frame several fine stories of redemption, be they Academy-Award-winning sports movies like Rocky, Woody Allen comedies like Hannah and Her Sisters or even a short horror movie by Eli Roth (which we had to include). Get your fill at the table, then check out any one of these winners. Guaranteed: There’s not a turkey in the bunch... except maybe the one about actual turkeys