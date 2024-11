Fall is when film gets serious in New York City, in the weeks leading up to the start of awards season. But this film screening is a bit more saucy than serious.

Get ready for an evening of immersive activities, entertainment and sexy prizes at The House as the Bushwick venue hosts the very first screening of Fetishes: Uncovered, a documentary that explores the world of uncommon desires. Enjoy kinky vendors, a fetish confessional, special tea samples and more at the Fetish Film Screening.