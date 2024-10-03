Horror fans, get ready to indulge in all things scary and spine-tingling: The Haunted House FearFest will get pulses racing with a curation of independent horror films, video games and more from Thursday, October 24 through Saturday, October 26 at the Triad Theater on the Upper West Side.

Whether you’re into slashers, zombies, gore and more, there will be something to tickle your freaky fancy—among selected titles at the festival this year include Academy Award-nominee John R. Dilworth’s short film Howl If You Love Me (the filmmaker will be in attendance at the festival to introduce the film), as well as a special screening of season 3 of HauntTV’s hit series Haunted Discoveries, with host Mustafa Gatollari also on hand to present a selected episode from the new season.