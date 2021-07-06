The Lower East Side Film Festival moved online for 2020, expanding viewership to a broader audience demographic, but is back in theaters this year with the option to screen programs from home. This year, do not miss an advanced screening of the first two episodes of MCCARTNEY 3,2,1—HULU’s six-episode music series event features intimate and revealing examinations of musical history from two living legends, Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin; a virtual screening of The Revolution Generation, a documentary featuring Michelle Rodriguez, Shailene Woodley, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; and an exclusive stand-up comedy show and film screening with special guest Tig Notaro at Caveat. Other films to look out for include documentaries, Killing Tony, Your Mother's Comfort and Fearless. These films will be available online July 8-18, while live screenings for vaccinated film lovers will be July 8-12 at Village East Cinema. Check out the full schedule here.