NYC has its share of awesome movie theaters, but this one takes the cake. Born out of our need for entertainment outdoors during the shutdown, Skyline Drive-In is the ultimate movie destination with the best views in town—the East River and Manhattan skyline (hence the name). The massive outdoor space fits cars of all shapes and sizes, and better yet, you don't need a car to attend a movie screening—there are chairs up front you can rent out—and there is a proper bathroom and concession stand with all the traditional movie snacks. Movies span from classics to new releases, so there's something for everyone.