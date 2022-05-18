Stepping into Film Forum feels like stepping back in time to a different version of New York. That’s appropriate since it’s been in operation since 1970. The vibe is cozy—not in the real estate sense that actually means "claustrophobic," but in the sense that you’ll feel right at home and want to stay for a while. In many ways, Film Forum is the anti-mega-cineplex: a unique NY institution that’s earned a spot on this list.
NYC is a film lover’s dream town. Whether you want something flashy and new or a classic from another era, there’s bound to be something you love—and that applies to choice of movie and venue. Presented in no particular order, here’s our list of favorite theaters to cozy up in during the winter or soak up some AC in the summer heat.
