Chisholm on the Congressional Rules Committee, 1970s, A. Dev O'Neill and K. Jewell, Reproduction, Courtesy of Special Collections and University Archives, Rutgers University Libraries
Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100

The Museum of the City of New York will delve into the life and legacy of the native New Yorker and barrier-breaking politician Shirley Chisholm.

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Time Out says

The legendary Shirley Chisholm is deservedly getting a major museum presentation courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York and the Shirley Chisholm Project at Brooklyn College. Running through July 20, 2025, Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100 will delve into the life and legacy of the native New Yorker and barrier-breaking politician, who was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first woman to run for president on a major party ticket.

Marking the centennial of the late Chisholm’s birth, her first major exhibition will take over the museum's second-floor North Gallery and tell the multi-dimensional story of the American icon in three sections—Brooklyn Life, Political Career, and Legacy—using historical artifacts, photographs, archival footage, and art pieces.

Details

Event website:
www.mcny.org/exhibition/changing-face-democracy
Address
Price:
$20
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-5pm; Sat, Sun 10am-6pm
