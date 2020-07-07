Here’s when your favorite NYC museums are reopening

New York City museums are finally announcing when they'll open their doors to the public.

New York City's museums are a big part of its identity—and finally, after three months of waiting, they're beginning to announce when they'll reopen.

As we transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4, we're all wondering when we can walk the halls of our favorite museums once again, from The Met to the Brooklyn Museum and more.

Good news! If all goes according to plan, that day will be here be soon.

Phase 4 allows museums, historical sites, aquariums, outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions and outdoor museums to reopen.

And while NYC is expected to hit Phase 4 on July 20, many museums are being cautious and opening at later dates. Because of this, we're rounding up the most recently announced museum opening dates here, so you can start planning your first time out to a museum.

And as always, be careful—wear a mask and keep your distance.