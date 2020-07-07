Here’s when your favorite NYC museums are reopening
New York City museums are finally announcing when they'll open their doors to the public.
New York City's museums are a big part of its identity—and finally, after three months of waiting, they're beginning to announce when they'll reopen.
As we transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4, we're all wondering when we can walk the halls of our favorite museums once again, from The Met to the Brooklyn Museum and more.
Good news! If all goes according to plan, that day will be here be soon.
Phase 4 allows museums, historical sites, aquariums, outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions and outdoor museums to reopen.
And while NYC is expected to hit Phase 4 on July 20, many museums are being cautious and opening at later dates. Because of this, we're rounding up the most recently announced museum opening dates here, so you can start planning your first time out to a museum.
Make sure to keep checking back for more.
And as always, be careful—wear a mask and keep your distance.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Met is planning to open on August 29.
When it first reopens, the days and hours it'll be open will be reduced "given the need to provide an environment that respects social distance requirements" and the museum won't have tours, talks, concerts or any other events through the end of 2020.
There has been no word yet about the Cloisters reopening.
Museum of the City of New York
New-York Historical Society
The NYHS has a planned August 14 opening date with an exhibition mounted outdoors — "Hope Wanted: New York City Under Quarantine" will be installed in the museum’s rear courtyard, located at West 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Admission will be free, and social distancing measures (masks are required) will be in place.
The museum is scheduled to officially reopen its building on September 1.
Bronx Museum of the Arts
The Bronx Museum announced that it would be closed until September 9.