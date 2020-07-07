Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Here’s when your favorite NYC museums are reopening
Met Museum
Photograph: Shutterstock

Here’s when your favorite NYC museums are reopening

New York City museums are finally announcing when they'll open their doors to the public.

By Shaye Weaver
New York City's museums are a big part of its identity—and finally, after three months of waiting, they're beginning to announce when they'll reopen.

As we transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4, we're all wondering when we can walk the halls of our favorite museums once again, from The Met to the Brooklyn Museum and more.

Good news! If all goes according to plan, that day will be here be soon.

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about Phase 4 reopening plans in NYC

Phase 4 allows museums, historical sites, aquariums, outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions and outdoor museums to reopen.

And while NYC is expected to hit Phase 4 on July 20, many museums are being cautious and opening at later dates. Because of this, we're rounding up the most recently announced museum opening dates here, so you can start planning your first time out to a museum.

Make sure to keep checking back for more.

And as always, be careful—wear a mask and keep your distance.
Photograph: Courtesy The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Museums Art and design Central Park

The Met is planning to open on August 29.

When it first reopens, the days and hours it'll be open will be reduced "given the need to provide an environment that respects social distance requirements" and the museum won't have tours, talks, concerts or any other events through the end of 2020.

There has been no word yet about the Cloisters reopening.

Museum of the City of New York
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of the City of New York

Museum of the City of New York

Museums History East Harlem
MCNY is reopening on July 23 with an outdoor installation called "New York Responds," as well as other exhibitions, including "Activist New York" and "New York at Its Core." All social distancing precautions and mask requirements will be in place.
"New York Responds" is an effort to document and collect experience of New Yorkers revolving the pandemic and the uprising against systematic racism. 
Photograph: Courtesy New-York Historical Society

New-York Historical Society

Museums History Upper West Side

The NYHS has a planned August 14 opening date with an exhibition mounted outdoors — "Hope Wanted: New York City Under Quarantine" will be installed in the museum’s rear courtyard, located at West 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Admission will be free, and social distancing measures (masks are required) will be in place.

The museum is scheduled to officially reopen its building on September 1.

