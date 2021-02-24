Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right KAWS: WHAT PARTY

Museums Brooklyn Museum | Brooklyn, NY , Prospect Park Friday February 26 2021 - Sunday September 5 2021
Brooklyn Museum's biggest exhibit this spring is opening on Friday. You may have seen KAWS' giant cartoon-y characters with X's for eyes around the city, but this is the first time Brooklyn-based artist (Brian Donnelly) has had a major New York survey of his work, which includes rarely seen graffiti drawings, paintings, smaller collectibles, furniture, and his popular "Companion" figures.

Event website: https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/
Venue name: Brooklyn Museum | Brooklyn, NY
Address: 200 Eastern Pkwy
Brooklyn
11238
Cross street: at Washington Ave
Transport: Subway: 2, 3 to Eastern Pkwy–Brooklyn Museum
Price: $16

