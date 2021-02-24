KAWS: WHAT PARTY
Brooklyn Museum's biggest exhibit this spring is opening on Friday. You may have seen KAWS' giant cartoon-y characters with X's for eyes around the city, but this is the first time Brooklyn-based artist (Brian Donnelly) has had a major New York survey of his work, which includes rarely seen graffiti drawings, paintings, smaller collectibles, furniture, and his popular "Companion" figures.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/
|Venue name:
|Brooklyn Museum | Brooklyn, NY
|Address:
|
200 Eastern Pkwy
Brooklyn
11238
|Cross street:
|at Washington Ave
|Transport:
|Subway: 2, 3 to Eastern Pkwy–Brooklyn Museum
|Price:
|$16