Update: The New York Hall of Science is currently closed due to water damage from Superstorm Ida.

The New York Hall of Science dates back to the 1964 Worlds Fair. The 100,000-square-foot all-ages science museum truly has something for every type of science nerd. Browse more than 450 exhibits to learn about technology, sports, marine biology and climate change, and don’t miss the surprisingly engaging award-winning display on math. Rotating pop culture exhibits on topics ranging from Angry Birds to female robots in media make every visit unique. A 3-D theater showing an ever-changing roster of documentaries on science-related topics (think: extreme weather, engineering, robotics) offers a well-deserved break during a day of exploring this enormous museum.

A throw back to biology class

While the museum’s vast range of exhibits are packed with more than enough artifacts and interactive items to keep you engaged during a day’s visit, if you prefer the theater to a museum, consider scheduling your visit around NYSCI’s live demonstrations. Observe the dissection of a cow’s eye, learn what actually makes airplanes fly, watch a dull household item get repurposed into something you probably never imagined and more at these hourly demos. Leave feeling a little more educated and inspired. Additional weekly events like Make It Fridays allow for hands-on lessons and activities with materials ranging from thread to wires.

Shoot into outer space…outdoors

An additional 60,000 square feet of outdoor space includes exhibits for museumgoers ready to get active, like an interactive science playground and a rocket park that invites visitors to get close to a spacecraft formerly on display at the World’s Fair. For a more interactive experience near the retired outer space–venturing vessels, sign up for nine holes of rocket mini golf, where kids (and adults) can learn about gravity and asteroids and putt through more intriguing galactic mysteries.

Get creative with NYSCI Makers

Every September, NYSCI hosts its annual Maker’s Faire, a two-day celebration of all things creative, quirky, invented and, of course, created thanks to science. From textile arts to larger-than-life mousetraps to robotics demonstrations, art installations, welding workshops and more, this festival for kids and adults is one of the museum’s hallmark events. Can’t make it? Workshops focusing on everything from tinkering with tools to STEM classes for teenagers are held throughout the year to keep you constantly creative.

