After turning heads with supporting roles in Shuffle Along and the underrated Bring It On, the supremely gifted Adrienne Warren finally got the juicy Broadway star role she deserved in 2019's Tina—The Tina Turner Musical. She squeezed it for dear life—delivering what we described as "a performance of superhuman stamina and skill"—and she is a lock to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical on September 26, when the long-delayed ceremony will be held.

Tina will return to Broadway on October 8, but you don't have to wait that long to see this fast-rising star in action. At 7pm on Friday, July 30, Warren will perform a free outdoor concert in Bryant Park. Hosted by the dashing Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), the event will also feature guest appearances by Amber Iman, Ashley Loren and Warren's Tina castmates Matthew Griffin and Jhardon Milton.

Presented under the joint umbrella of the Carnegie Hall Citywide Series and Bryant Park Picnic Performances, the event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis; admission begins at 5:30pm, and advance registration is not needed. (Vaccinated and negative-tested audience members can sit on the lawn on their own blankets or on chairs provided by the park; unvaccinated or untested spectators will be in a separate, socially-distanced section.) If for whatever reason you can't be there in person, you can still catch the show by live-streaming it on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Adrienne Warren in Tina | Photograph: Courtesy Manuel Harlan